Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. FBN Securities raised shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Media Formula One Series A presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.75.

FWONA stock opened at $34.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Liberty Media Formula One Series A has a one year low of $16.87 and a one year high of $46.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.74.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.00 million during the quarter. Liberty Media Formula One Series A had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 51.60%. Research analysts forecast that Liberty Media Formula One Series A will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lifted its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 4.1% during the first quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 2,438,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,966,000 after purchasing an additional 95,659 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 937,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,203,000 after acquiring an additional 275,721 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 733,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,392,000 after acquiring an additional 194,630 shares during the last quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 571,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,677,000 after acquiring an additional 20,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 334,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,640,000 after acquiring an additional 45,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A Company Profile

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

