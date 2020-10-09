Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Upgraded by CSFB to Outperform

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) was upgraded by research analysts at CSFB to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a $45.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $37.00. CSFB’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LSXMA. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

Get Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $36.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a one year low of $22.54 and a one year high of $51.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LSXMA. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,824,000. ThornTree Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,746,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 481.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 365,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,587,000 after acquiring an additional 302,793 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 207.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 401,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,848,000 after acquiring an additional 270,522 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,055,000. 26.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

Recommended Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.