Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) CEO Acquires $336,667.66 in Stock

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) CEO William P. Angrick III acquired 45,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $336,667.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:LQDT opened at $10.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $347.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.74 and a beta of 1.16. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $10.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.88.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $47.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.65 million. Liquidity Services had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 6.92%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Liquidity Services by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,002 shares in the last quarter. Leap Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Liquidity Services in the first quarter worth about $53,000. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded Liquidity Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Liquidity Services from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liquidity Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment offering approximately 500 product categories. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govdeals.com and auctionDeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, including city, county, state agencies, as well as commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers a suite of services that includes asset sales and marketing.

