Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Upgraded at TheStreet

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Livent in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a $10.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Livent from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Livent from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Livent from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Livent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Get Livent alerts:

Shares of LTHM stock opened at $11.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.68 and a 200-day moving average of $6.93. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.56, a P/E/G ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Livent has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $12.53.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $64.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.23 million. Livent had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 5.08%. Livent’s quarterly revenue was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Livent will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Livent in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Livent by 282.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Livent by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Livent by 27,279.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Livent in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.