Louisiana-Pacific Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 12,533 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 870% compared to the average daily volume of 1,292 call options.

Shares of LPX stock opened at $31.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.39 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.60 and its 200 day moving average is $25.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Louisiana-Pacific has a 52-week low of $12.97 and a 52-week high of $34.35.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.91 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 9.74%. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Stephens downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.63.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Kurt M. Landgraf sold 29,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $898,171.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 256.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $11,203,000 after buying an additional 330,547 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 84.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,078 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 97,991 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.6% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 421,683 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $7,245,000 after purchasing an additional 10,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 427.6% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 39,248 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 31,809 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

