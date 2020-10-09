Lucara Diamond (OTCMKTS:GMDMF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lucara Diamond (OTCMKTS:GMDMF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Lucara Diamond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

GMDMF stock opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. Lucara Diamond has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.45.

Lucara Diamond Company Profile

Gem Diamonds Limited explores for and develops diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the Leteng mine located in the Kingdom of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

