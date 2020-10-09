Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Sold by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. cut its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) by 67.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,643,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 3,704.7% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,879,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,313,000 after buying an additional 4,751,216 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Lumentum by 32.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,395,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,086,000 after buying an additional 583,975 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 251.6% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,165,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,941,000 after acquiring an additional 834,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,807,000 after acquiring an additional 60,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on LITE. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Lumentum from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. DA Davidson raised shares of Lumentum to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Lumentum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Lumentum in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lumentum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.68.

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 7,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $659,191.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,749,216.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $577,491.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,807,432.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,037 shares of company stock valued at $6,866,739. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LITE stock opened at $82.05 on Friday. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $51.66 and a 1-year high of $96.74. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.79 and its 200-day moving average is $78.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.16 and a beta of 0.93.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $368.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.73 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.