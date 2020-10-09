Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) PT Raised to C$9.80

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$8.10 to C$9.80 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LUN. Haywood Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$12.50 to C$12.75 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.77.

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) stock opened at C$7.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion and a PE ratio of 107.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.99, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Lundin Mining Co. has a 12 month low of C$4.08 and a 12 month high of C$8.59.

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$739.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$654.24 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 44,000 shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.33, for a total transaction of C$366,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,466,080. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,800 shares of company stock worth $732,885.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

