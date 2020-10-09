Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Lundin Mining from $11.50 to $10.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. TD Securities raised Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Lundin Mining from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.73.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

LUNMF opened at $5.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 81.01 and a beta of 1.81. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $6.59.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $533.30 million for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 2.51%.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland; and the Chapada copper-gold mine located in Brazil.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.