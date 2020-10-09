Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.20% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Magna is concentrating on the innovation and technology development for growth and program launches across its business segments to meet the rising demand for crossover & SUVs. These program launches are likely to boost the firm’s prospects. It is expanding business through joint ventures and hub openings while divesting non-core units. The firm initiated a series of cost savings throughout the enterprise, including staffing adjustments and compensation cuts due to coronavirus crisis. The focus on cost discipline is anticipated to provide some respite amid the financial crisis. The company’s strong cash flow enables it to engage in regular dividend payouts and share repurchases. Moreover, the strong balance sheet of the company enhances its financial flexibility. Thus, the stock warrants a bullish stance.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MGA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Magna International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Magna International from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Magna International from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Magna International from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Magna International from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.27.

MGA opened at $52.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.70, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.20 and its 200 day moving average is $43.11. Magna International has a 12-month low of $22.75 and a 12-month high of $57.09.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.03) by $0.32. Magna International had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Magna International will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Magna International in the second quarter valued at $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 687.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 5.6% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Magna International in the first quarter valued at $489,000. Finally, Cpwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magna International in the second quarter valued at $682,000. 58.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

