Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) Price Target Cut to $30.00

Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 57.86% from the stock’s previous close.

MLFNF has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from $33.00 to $35.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Maple Leaf Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.90.

Get Maple Leaf Foods alerts:

OTCMKTS MLFNF opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.89. Maple Leaf Foods has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $24.18.

Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile

Maple Leaf Foods Inc operates as a consumer protein company. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork, poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Schneiders, Schneiders Country Naturals, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Lightlife, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, and Swift.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Maple Leaf Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Leaf Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.