Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,102.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MKL. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Markel from $895.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,185.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Buckingham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Markel by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Security Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 1,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

Markel stock opened at $998.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,029.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $957.04. Markel has a 1-year low of $710.52 and a 1-year high of $1,347.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.97 and a beta of 0.69.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $13.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.70 by $4.96. Markel had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Equities analysts expect that Markel will post 17.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

