Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Cowen

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price hoisted by Cowen from $31.00 to $39.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MRVL. Argus upped their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Marvell Technology Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.42.

MRVL stock opened at $42.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.94. Marvell Technology Group has a 12-month low of $16.45 and a 12-month high of $43.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.62.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 50.67%. The company had revenue of $727.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

In related news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $195,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $275,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $874,300 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,534,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $328,906,000 after purchasing an additional 355,517 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology Group by 32.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,979,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $420,016,000 after buying an additional 2,947,456 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,511,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,845,000 after buying an additional 219,754 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology Group by 34.3% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,582,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,725,000 after buying an additional 1,426,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Marvell Technology Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,717,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,822,000 after buying an additional 205,600 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

