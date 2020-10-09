Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) PT Raised to $50.00

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Benchmark from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.96% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Marvell Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Marvell Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $42.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.94. Marvell Technology Group has a 1 year low of $16.45 and a 1 year high of $43.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.88 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 50.67% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $275,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $195,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $874,300 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Washburn Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 16.8% during the third quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 44.1% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 38,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 11,660 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 526,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,461,000 after buying an additional 16,165 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 19.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 102,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after buying an additional 16,439 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

