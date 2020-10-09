Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) versus ABCO Energy (NASDAQ:ABCE) Financial Survey

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) and ABCO Energy (OTCMKTS:ABCE) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.7% of Matrix Service shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Matrix Service shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of ABCO Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Matrix Service has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ABCO Energy has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Matrix Service and ABCO Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Matrix Service 0 0 1 0 3.00 ABCO Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Matrix Service presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 123.46%. Given Matrix Service’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Matrix Service is more favorable than ABCO Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Matrix Service and ABCO Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matrix Service -3.00% 3.33% 1.84% ABCO Energy -65.69% N/A -175.12%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Matrix Service and ABCO Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matrix Service $1.10 billion 0.22 -$33.07 million $0.40 22.38 ABCO Energy $2.35 million 0.48 -$1.38 million N/A N/A

ABCO Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Matrix Service.

Summary

Matrix Service beats ABCO Energy on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants and natural gas fired power stations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and emergency and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities. Its Oil Gas & Chemical segment provides turnaround, plant maintenance, engineering, and capital construction services for the downstream and midstream petroleum industries; and hydro blasting, hydro excavating, advanced chemical cleaning, and vacuum services, as well as performs work in the petrochemical, upstream petroleum, and sulfur extraction, recovery, and processing markets. The company's Storage Solutions segment undertakes work related to aboveground storage tanks and terminals; and provides planned and emergency services. This segment also undertakes work related to liquefied natural gas, liquid nitrogen/liquid oxygen, liquid petroleum, and other specialty vessels, including spheres; and provides geodesic domes, aluminum internal floating roofs, floating suction and skimmer systems, roof drain systems, and floating roof seals. Its Industrial segment works for iron and steel, mining and minerals, aerospace and defense, cement, agriculture and grain, food, and other industries, as well as performs work in bulk material handling systems. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

ABCO Energy Company Profile

ABCO Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical product and services supplier in the United States. The company sells and installs solar photovoltaic electric systems that allow customers to produce power on their residence or business property. It also sells and installs energy efficient lighting products, solar powered street lights, and lighting accessories to residential and commercial customers. In addition, the company offers solar leasing and long term financing programs to its customers, and other marketing and installation organizations. ABCO Energy, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Tucson, Arizona.

