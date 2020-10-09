Maverick Chain Market Capitalization Reaches $235,979.20 (MVC)

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. One Maverick Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top and CoinEgg. Maverick Chain has a market capitalization of $235,979.20 and $2,427.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Maverick Chain has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009073 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00256657 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00037838 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00091252 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.18 or 0.01523722 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000237 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00157410 BTC.

About Maverick Chain

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 tokens. Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maverick Chain is www.mvchain.net. The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Maverick Chain

Maverick Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg and DEx.top. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maverick Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maverick Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

