Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) PT Raised to $245.00

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MCD. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded Mcdonald’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.08.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $225.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $168.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.22. Mcdonald’s has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $228.66.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2,462.5% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 66.1% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 119.4% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

