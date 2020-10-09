MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Shares Sold by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. cut its position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 351.4% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDU Resources Group stock opened at $23.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $32.22.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 6.50%. MDU Resources Group’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 49.11%.

MDU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on MDU Resources Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on MDU Resources Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

In other news, Director David M. Sparby acquired 2,000 shares of MDU Resources Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.52 per share, with a total value of $45,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,807 shares in the company, valued at $468,573.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

