Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong-Buy”

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Medpace from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Truist raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Medpace from $95.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Medpace currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.25.

MEDP stock opened at $119.97 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.69 and a beta of 1.36. Medpace has a 52-week low of $58.72 and a 52-week high of $144.49.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $205.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.17 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Medpace will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 3,110 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $404,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,310,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 214,499 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.23, for a total value of $27,290,707.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,542,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,575,912.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,100,957 shares of company stock valued at $131,158,165 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medpace by 5.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 450,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,088,000 after purchasing an additional 23,691 shares during the period. AXA purchased a new position in Medpace in the first quarter valued at $1,123,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Medpace by 5.3% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Medpace by 32.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Medpace by 12.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 143,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,535,000 after purchasing an additional 15,852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

