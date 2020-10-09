MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Goldman Sachs Group

MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$4.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 42.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MEG. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$4.50 price objective on MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Stifel Firstegy lowered MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a C$4.50 price objective on shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from C$2.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$4.82.

Get MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) alerts:

Shares of MEG opened at C$2.81 on Wednesday. MEG Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of C$1.13 and a 52-week high of C$8.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$3.17 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $841.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66.

MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported C($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$307.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$235.43 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that MEG Energy Corp. will post -0.636121 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO)

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 750 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.