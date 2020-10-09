MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Rating Reiterated by Goldman Sachs Group

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 78.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MEGEF. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.25 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of MEG Energy from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of MEG Energy from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of MEG Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MEG Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.64.

OTCMKTS:MEGEF opened at $2.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.38. MEG Energy has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $6.14.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.

