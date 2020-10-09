Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) & Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Head to Head Contrast

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) and Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.1% of Mercury Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Cemtrex shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Mercury Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Cemtrex shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Mercury Systems and Cemtrex, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mercury Systems 0 1 7 0 2.88 Cemtrex 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mercury Systems presently has a consensus target price of $93.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.14%. Given Mercury Systems’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Mercury Systems is more favorable than Cemtrex.

Profitability

This table compares Mercury Systems and Cemtrex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercury Systems 10.76% 7.92% 6.65% Cemtrex -52.53% -47.64% -23.69%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mercury Systems and Cemtrex’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mercury Systems $796.61 million 5.40 $85.71 million $1.92 39.98 Cemtrex $39.26 million 0.47 -$22.36 million N/A N/A

Mercury Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Cemtrex.

Volatility & Risk

Mercury Systems has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Cemtrex has a beta of 1.86, meaning that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mercury Systems beats Cemtrex on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc. provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS. It also designs, markets, and licenses software and middleware environments under the MultiCore Plus name to enhance development and execution of signal and image processing applications on a range of heterogeneous and multi-computing platforms. In addition, the company offers hardware products, including components, such as power amplifiers and limiters, switches, oscillators, filters, equalizers, digital and analog converters, chips, monolithic microwave integrated circuits, and memory and storage devices; embedded processing modules and boards, switch fabric boards, high speed input/output boards, digital receiver boards, multi-chip modules, integrated radio frequency and microwave multi-function assemblies, tuners, and transceivers, as well as graphics and video processing, and Ethernet and input-output boards; and integrated subsystems. The company was formerly known as Mercury Computer Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Mercury Systems, Inc. in November 2012. Mercury Systems, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc. primarily provides electronic manufacturing services. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Technologies, Electronics Manufacturing, and Industrial Technology. The Advanced Technologies segment provides SmartDesk, an IoT product for the desktop PC market; and related white glove installation, extended warranties, and accessories directly to consumers, as well as through value added resellers for enterprises. This segment also offers design and development solutions to create impactful experiences for mobiles, Web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and televisions; and security and video surveillance systems, as well as develops various applications for virtual and augmented reality markets. The Electronics Manufacturing segment provides end to end electronic manufacturing services, including product design and sustaining engineering, printed circuit board assembly and production, cabling and wire harnessing, systems integration, and comprehensive testing services; and assembled electronic products to OEMs. This segment also designs, develops, manufactures, and sells interconnects and cable assemblies; and provides software development services for mobile, Web, virtual reality, and PC applications. The Industrial Technology segment offers single-source services for rigging, millwrighting, in plant maintenance, equipment erection, relocation, and disassembly; and sells a range of air filtration and environmental control products to various industries, such as chemical, cement, steel, food, construction, mining, and petrochemical. Cemtrex, Inc. operates in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Diversified American Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Cemtrex, Inc. in December 2004. Cemtrex, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Long Island City, New York.

