Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $767.44.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MTD shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $770.00 to $880.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $880.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 28th.

MTD stock opened at $1,012.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Mettler-Toledo International has a one year low of $579.40 and a one year high of $1,024.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 45.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $970.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $830.87.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $690.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.43 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 138.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International will post 23.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $933.61, for a total transaction of $764,626.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,541 shares in the company, valued at $17,310,063.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $928.34, for a total transaction of $928,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,589 shares of company stock worth $10,065,288. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTD. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 40.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 52 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 83.3% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 55 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter worth $47,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 10,633.3% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

