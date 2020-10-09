Micromines (MICRO) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

Micromines (CURRENCY:MICRO) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 9th. Micromines has a market cap of $21,982.35 and $5,655.00 worth of Micromines was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Micromines token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, Crex24, Hotbit and Mercatox. During the last seven days, Micromines has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Micromines alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009064 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00257183 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00037939 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00091133 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $168.14 or 0.01521914 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000237 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00157123 BTC.

About Micromines

Micromines’ total supply is 18,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,999,261,364 tokens. The official website for Micromines is micromines.co. Micromines’ official Twitter account is @Microminestoken. The official message board for Micromines is medium.com/@micromines.

Buying and Selling Micromines

Micromines can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Bilaxy, Hotbit and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Micromines directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Micromines should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Micromines using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Micromines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Micromines and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.