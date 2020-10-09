Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Sets New 12-Month High at $13.67

Shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.67 and last traded at $13.54, with a volume of 9146 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.06.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MITK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $558.21 million, a PE ratio of 96.58, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.06.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.39 million. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 15.32%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason Gray sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 25,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $319,483.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 151,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,496.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,376 shares of company stock worth $898,284. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MITK. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Mitek Systems by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Mitek Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,618 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

About Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK)

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

