MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR (OTCMKTS:MITEY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th.

MITEY stock opened at $15.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.35. MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR has a one year low of $11.29 and a one year high of $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70.

MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR (OTCMKTS:MITEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company engages in the development, leasing, property management, and sale of office buildings. It also operates outlets and other retail facilities; offers services for various needs of condominiums, custom-built housing, purchase and sales, leasing, brokerage areas, renovations, and management; and develops office building, residential, commercial facility, and other real estate properties.

