Mizuho Begins Coverage on RingCentral (NYSE:RNG)

Equities researchers at Mizuho started coverage on shares of RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RNG. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.69.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Shares of RNG stock opened at $281.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. RingCentral has a 1 year low of $134.85 and a 1 year high of $317.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $274.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -246.78 and a beta of 0.48.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $277.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Praful Shah sold 6,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.13, for a total transaction of $1,540,766.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 197,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,872,070.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Neil Williams sold 4,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.46, for a total transaction of $1,191,420.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,148.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 165,759 shares of company stock worth $46,825,971. 8.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in RingCentral by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,240,211 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,063,532,000 after buying an additional 51,320 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in RingCentral by 88.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,942,786 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,408,743,000 after buying an additional 2,324,364 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in RingCentral by 2.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,933,170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $621,568,000 after buying an additional 62,988 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 8.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 876,884 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $185,664,000 after purchasing an additional 67,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 116.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 563,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,320,000 after purchasing an additional 302,789 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.