Mizuho Boosts Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $47.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Mizuho from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on UBER. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.54.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $37.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.87. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $41.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 50.99% and a negative return on equity of 38.83%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($4.72) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $67,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 281,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,458,684.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $200,220. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Uber Technologies by 46.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,273,681 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,185,401,000 after acquiring an additional 24,836,270 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 44.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 45,137,556 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,402,875,000 after buying an additional 13,963,363 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 295,273.0% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,324,599 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $351,968,000 after purchasing an additional 11,320,765 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 13.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,059,378 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,680,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,577,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 56.0% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 17,609,096 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $547,290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324,212 shares during the last quarter. 67.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

