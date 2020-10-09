Mobiquity Technologies (OTCMKTS:MOBQ) versus Travelzoo (OTCMKTS:TZOO) Financial Survey

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) and Mobiquity Technologies (OTCMKTS:MOBQ) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Get Travelzoo alerts:

Travelzoo has a beta of 2.04, suggesting that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mobiquity Technologies has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Travelzoo and Mobiquity Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Travelzoo -16.47% -103.25% -10.98% Mobiquity Technologies -272.59% -980.24% -125.73%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Travelzoo and Mobiquity Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Travelzoo 0 0 2 0 3.00 Mobiquity Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Travelzoo presently has a consensus price target of $11.25, suggesting a potential upside of 64.71%. Given Travelzoo’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Travelzoo is more favorable than Mobiquity Technologies.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Travelzoo and Mobiquity Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Travelzoo $111.41 million 0.69 $4.16 million $0.34 20.09 Mobiquity Technologies $9.72 million 1,044.92 -$43.75 million N/A N/A

Travelzoo has higher revenue and earnings than Mobiquity Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.6% of Travelzoo shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.6% of Travelzoo shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 47.9% of Mobiquity Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Travelzoo beats Mobiquity Technologies on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service. The company also operates the Travelzoo Network, a network of third-party Websites that list travel deals published by the company; and Local Deals and Getaway listings, which allow its members to purchase vouchers for deals from local businesses, such as spas, hotels, and restaurants. It serves airlines, hotels, cruise lines, vacations packagers, tour operators, destinations, car rental companies, travel agents, theater and performing arts groups, restaurants, spas, and activity companies. Travelzoo Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Mobiquity Technologies

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. operates as a mobile advertising technology company primarily in the United States. It provides location-based data and insights on consumer's real-world behavior and trends for use in marketing and research; and accurate and scaled solution for mobile data collection and analysis. The company was formerly known as Ace Marketing & Promotions, Inc. and changed its name to Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. in September 2013. Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.