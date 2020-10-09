Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Moderna by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,532,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,938,000 after purchasing an additional 12,772,752 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Moderna by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,625,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045,279 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Moderna by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,456,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,491,000 after purchasing an additional 438,140 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,886,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Moderna by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,069,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,642,000 after purchasing an additional 256,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $780,289.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,643,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,322,835.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elizabeth G. Nabel sold 73,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total value of $6,497,964.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,800,543.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 733,173 shares of company stock valued at $52,352,103. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Moderna in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Moderna from $100.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

Shares of MRNA opened at $72.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 17.30 and a current ratio of 17.30. The company has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a PE ratio of -52.09 and a beta of 0.45. Moderna Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.53 and a fifty-two week high of $95.21.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $66.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 27.85% and a negative net margin of 461.42%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 407.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moderna Inc will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.