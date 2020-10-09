Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Downgraded to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have $40.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

MC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued an underperform rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Moelis & Company from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Moelis & Company from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.20.

Shares of MC stock opened at $38.10 on Friday. Moelis & Company has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $41.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.40.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $159.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.57 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 27.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is currently 52.04%.

In related news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $170,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,378.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,050 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 719,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,203,000 after acquiring an additional 52,244 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Moelis & Company by 3,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 56,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Moelis & Company by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 357,749 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,053,000 after purchasing an additional 123,082 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Moelis & Company by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 995,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,972,000 after purchasing an additional 91,678 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Moelis & Company by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 201,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,676,000 after purchasing an additional 50,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

