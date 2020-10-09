Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $121.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.00% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Mohawk’s shares have outperformed its industry so far this year. The company’s dominant market share in the highly fragmented and competitive industry, acquisition strategy, and strong international presence are expected to drive growth. The firm is streamlining operations, merging facilities and removing higher-cost assets to combat cost woes. These will lower costs by $110-120 million and boost EBITDA by 10%. It has been maintaining production rates, introducing new products and increasing promotions to address the ever-changing market needs. Although softness across the markets served (mainly U.S. businesses), and pressure on volumes and pricing are major headwinds, robust fundamentals of the U.S. housing industry is expected to be a boon for the company. Estimates for 2020 moved north, depicting analysts' optimism.”

MHK has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank lowered Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $119.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine lowered Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.60.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $109.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.33. Mohawk Industries has a 52 week low of $56.62 and a 52 week high of $153.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mohawk Industries will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $135,705.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,960,937.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 18.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 172.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,252,000 after purchasing an additional 111,552 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 39,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 245.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 10,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

