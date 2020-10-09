Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) PT Raised to $105.00

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) had its price target upped by research analysts at Loop Capital from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price target suggests a potential downside of 3.68% from the stock’s previous close.

MHK has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Northcoast Research upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.60.

Shares of MHK stock opened at $109.01 on Wednesday. Mohawk Industries has a 1 year low of $56.62 and a 1 year high of $153.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.33. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.46.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.46. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $135,705.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,937.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 510.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 492.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1,143.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter. 77.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

