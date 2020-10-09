Moody National Bank Trust Division Acquires 1,040 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 321.2% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $105,640.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 88,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,886,568.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,476 shares of company stock worth $462,427. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on PEG. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.62.

PEG opened at $58.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.01. The company has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.54. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.75 and a 1 year high of $63.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

