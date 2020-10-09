Moody National Bank Trust Division Boosts Stock Position in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth $49,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter worth $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 28.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 134.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 61.5% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on OHI. Truist increased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.21.

OHI opened at $31.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.33 and a fifty-two week high of $45.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.29 and its 200 day moving average is $30.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.87.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.32). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 39.17% and a return on equity of 9.22%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

