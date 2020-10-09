Moody National Bank Trust Division Buys New Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.6% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 35,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 36,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.4% in the third quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 8,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 19.8% in the third quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 79,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,123,000 after buying an additional 13,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.33.

NYSE CL opened at $78.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.13. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $58.49 and a 12 month high of $80.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 559.34% and a net margin of 16.13%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $29,915.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,368.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total value of $30,993.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,189,217.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,994 shares of company stock valued at $19,678,851 over the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

