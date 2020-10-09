Moody National Bank Trust Division Buys Shares of 6,727 Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 52.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,726,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $163,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,986 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 635,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,829,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 43.6% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 21,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 6,641 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 250.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 13.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 393,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,056,000 after acquiring an additional 46,291 shares during the period. 58.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $792,500.00. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $522,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 453,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,150,862. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,127 shares of company stock valued at $1,723,900 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DAL opened at $32.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $62.48. The company has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported ($4.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.24) by ($0.19). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

