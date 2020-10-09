Moody National Bank Trust Division Cuts Holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,360 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 2.4% during the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 31,523 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,542,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.8% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at $587,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 212.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 283,535 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $65,148,000 after buying an additional 192,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 12.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,552,000 after buying an additional 5,870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.47.

Shares of Becton Dickinson and stock opened at $236.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.59. The company has a market cap of $68.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.84. Becton Dickinson and Co has a fifty-two week low of $197.75 and a fifty-two week high of $286.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

