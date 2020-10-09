Moody National Bank Trust Division Grows Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,377 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 726 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3,096.2% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 831 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2,105.6% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 794 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of COP stock opened at $35.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.68. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $67.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 8.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on COP. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.