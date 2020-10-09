Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $1.11 Million Position in Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,382 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 606 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Total were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in Total in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,336,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Total by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,931,744 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $220,899,000 after buying an additional 726,683 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Total by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,619,119 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $793,011,000 after buying an additional 523,994 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Total by 3,447.0% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 480,225 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after buying an additional 466,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Total in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,808,000. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Total alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TOT opened at $34.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.13. Total SA has a 12-month low of $22.13 and a 12-month high of $56.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $25.73 billion for the quarter. Total had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. As a group, research analysts predict that Total SA will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.645 per share. This is a positive change from Total’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 23rd. Total’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.90%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Total in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Friday, July 31st. CIBC raised Total to an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Total from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

Total Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.