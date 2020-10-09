Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $1.50 Million Position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 1,492.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ENB. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Enbridge from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

NYSE:ENB opened at $30.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.31, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Enbridge Inc has a 1-year low of $22.57 and a 1-year high of $43.15.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 5.17%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

