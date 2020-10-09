Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $2.11 Million Stake in The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL)

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in shares of The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in The Unilever Group were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UL. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Unilever Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Unilever Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Unilever Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Unilever Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of The Unilever Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 7.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Unilever Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded The Unilever Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

Shares of UL opened at $62.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.94. The Unilever Group has a 52-week low of $44.06 and a 52-week high of $63.02. The company has a market cap of $72.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 0.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a $0.4694 dividend. This is an increase from The Unilever Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The Unilever Group’s payout ratio is presently 65.03%.

About The Unilever Group

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

