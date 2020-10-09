Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $2.49 Million Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the first quarter worth $25,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in shares of PPL by 93.9% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the second quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the second quarter worth $52,000. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPL opened at $29.11 on Friday. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $36.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.33.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. PPL had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 24.52%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. PPL’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is 67.76%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PPL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on PPL from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Seaport Global Securities raised PPL from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on PPL from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.50 to $29.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPL has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

