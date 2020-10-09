Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $208,000 Stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Moody National Bank Trust Division trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $92,656,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4,218.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,298,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,266,000 after buying an additional 4,198,913 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,370,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,373,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,684,000 after buying an additional 759,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,774,000.

NASDAQ VMBS opened at $54.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.33. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $50.77 and a 12 month high of $54.74.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

