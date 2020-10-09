Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $228,000 Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CWB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 305.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 127,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,112,000 after buying an additional 96,229 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 128.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 7,871 shares in the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,684,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,289,000.

Shares of CWB opened at $71.10 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $39.81 and a twelve month high of $71.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.56 and a 200-day moving average of $59.93.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

