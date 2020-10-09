Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $247,000 Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LMT. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 694 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 6,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Ferris Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.5% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMT stock opened at $388.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $108.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.11 and a fifty-two week high of $442.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $388.21 and a 200-day moving average of $376.02.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.00 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

LMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.33.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

