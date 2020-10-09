Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $282,000 Holdings in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR)

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division owned 0.35% of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000.

PSR opened at $85.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.49. Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $57.16 and a twelve month high of $103.33.

Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

PowerShares U.S. Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks high total return by investing in securities of companies that are principally engaged in the United States Real Estate industry and included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index. The Fund structures and selects its investments primarily from a universe of securities that are included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index at the time of purchase.

