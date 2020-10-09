Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $334,000 Holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Moody National Bank Trust Division cut its position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 34.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Linde were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Linde by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $237.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $244.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.38. Linde PLC has a 52-week low of $146.71 and a 52-week high of $260.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.73.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. Linde had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were issued a $0.963 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.45%.

LIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Linde from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Linde from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Linde from $205.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.67.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

