Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $361,000 Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Amgen were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its stake in Amgen by 1,590.0% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AMGN. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $253.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $237.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.38.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $240.09 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.05 and a 52-week high of $264.97. The stock has a market cap of $140.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $246.94 and a 200-day moving average of $236.09.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total transaction of $241,020.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $561,548. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

