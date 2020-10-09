Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $431,000 Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,580 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 2,283.3% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.24.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $123.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.68. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $80.06 and a twelve month high of $130.98.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $505.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.35 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 41.21%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

